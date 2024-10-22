S. Africa's Ramaphosa Tells Putin He Sees Russia As 'ally'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday he considered Moscow a "valued ally" and friend during talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan
Leaders from two dozen countries are expected to visit Russia for the three-day gathering, as Putin seeks to build an alliance of nations aimed at challenging what he calls the West's "hegemony".
"We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning: from the days of our struggle against Apartheid, right through to now," Ramaphosa told Putin during talks, according to an AFP reporter.
Putin said Moscow's relations with South Africa were based on "strategic partnership, equality, and mutual respect".
"And, of course, Russia attatches particular importance to strengthening relations with the countries of the African continent," the Kremlin chief added.
BRICS held its 2023 summit in Johannesburg but Putin did not attend in person, after the International Criminal Court -- of which South Africa is a member -- issued a warrant for his arrest.
South Africa has abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia's February 2022 military offensive against Ukraine but has called for an end to the conflict, spearheading an African "peace mission" to both countries last year.
