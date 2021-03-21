JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Sunday called on the nation to embrace a non-racist vision and to continue the fight against police brutality as the country commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre.

The Human Rights Day, marked in South Africa on March 21, is linked to the events that unfolded on this day in 1960 at the Sharpeville and Langa townships, where apartheid security forces cracked down on peaceful marches against the pass laws act that required black South Africans to carry a passbook everywhere and at all times. One of such marches at the Sharpeville police station ended tragically with the killing of 69 protesters. Later the same day, police fired tear gas at the unarmed protesters in Langa and shot three people dead.

"As the ANC marks this important day on the anti-apartheid calender, we frown upon the emboldened racism monster, which continues to reverse the gains we have made since 1994 [year of transition from pro-apartheid National Party government to ANC]. We must confront and defeat racism wherever it rears its ugly head. We urge our members and supporters and all those who embrace the vision of a non-racial and non-sexist South Africa not to tire, but to redouble their efforts to ensure that the demon of racism is consigned to the dustbin of history," the ANC said in a statement.

The ruling party added that it was the nation's duty to ensure that any act of police brutality against peaceful and unarmed civilians was not tolerated in South Africa.