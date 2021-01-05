S. Arabia, Qatar Yet to Resume Air, Car Traffic After Agreeing to Reopen Borders - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi Arabia and Qatar still have no air or car traffic with each other, despite the announcement of them mutually reopening land, air and sea borders in a sign of a thaw after the 3.5-year feud, a source in the Qatari border service told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Saudi Arabia and Qatar still have no air or car traffic with each other, despite the announcement of them mutually reopening land, air and sea borders in a sign of a thaw after the 3.5-year feud, a source in the Qatari border service told Sputnik.

On Monday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah said that Saudi Arabia would lift its sea, air and land blockade of Qatar ahead of Tuesday's summit of Persian Gulf leaders.

"Despite the fact that the Abu Samra checkpoint between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is open and concrete roadblocks on the border have been removed, no orders have yet been received to resume movement across the border," the source said.

According to the source, checkpoints for entry from Qatar to Saudi Arabia remain closed, and the area in front of them is empty in light of Saudi authorities' order to ban arrivals of non-residents with tourist or business visas due to the pandemic.

Tickets for flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are likewise unavailable. The website of Qatar Airways at the moment does not offer routes to Saudi Arabia. Saudi airliner Saudia offers no options for booking tickets to Qatar either.

Final arrangements on the travel resumption are expected to be made at the ongoing Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is attending the event for the first time since 2017.