S. Arabia Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Of Teenagers Aged 12-18 With Pfizer Drug - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Saudi Arabian Health Ministry has announced the start of the COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers aged 12-18 years with the Pfizer drug.

"The Health Ministry announces the start of the coronavirus vaccination of those aged 12-18 years with the Pfizer drug," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Sunday.

The country has already used more than 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 181.04 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.92 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

