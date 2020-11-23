UrduPoint.com
S. Korea, 5 Central Asian Nations To Hold Cooperation Forum Nov 24-27 In Seoul - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

S. Korea, 5 Central Asian Nations to Hold Cooperation Forum Nov 24-27 in Seoul - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A delegation from Uzbekistan will take part in the cooperation forum of five Central Asian nations and South Korea, which Seoul will be hosting from Tuesday through Friday, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

"The delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan will pay a visit to Seoul from November 24-27, 2020, to participate in the 13th Republic of Korea - Central Asia Cooperation Forum," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The delegation will be headed by Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Uzbekistan's representatives will take part in some bilateral meetings at the forum, the statement read.

The Republic of Korea - Central Asia Cooperation Forum was established in 2007 to strengthen and expand partnership in various areas. The annual forum focuses on the prospects of bilateral and multilateral ties.

