UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Allowed To Develop Solid-fuel Space Rocket Under Revised Missile Guidelines With U.S.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:34 PM

S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.

South Korea announced Tuesday it has become able to develop solid-propellant space rockets under the new missile guidelines with the United States, saying the deal is expected to help sharply improve the military's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and boost the space program of the private sector

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea announced Tuesday it has become able to develop solid-propellant space rockets under the new missile guidelines with the United States, saying the deal is expected to help sharply improve the military's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and boost the space program of the private sector.

The allies agreed to lift the decades-old restrictions on Seoul's use of solid fuels for its space rocket launch, effective as of the day, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy national security adviser.

"Today, (the two sides) have adopted the 2020 revision of the missile guidelines to completely remove the restrictions on the use of solid fuels for (South Korea's) space vehicle," Kim said in a press briefing.

Therefore, South Korean companies, research institutes and even individuals are technically capable of "developing, producing and possessing" various types of space rockets, based on not only liquid fuels but also solid and hybrid ones, with no restrictions, he added.

It would greatly advance the military's ISR capabilities by enabling it to launch low-earth orbit spy satellites, flying at the altitude of 500-2,000 kilometers, anytime and anywhere, Kim said.

In that case, the entire Korean Peninsula would be under the around-the-clock watch of South Korea's military, called an "unblinking eye," he emphasized.

As satellites operate closer to the earth, the resolution of imagery taken gets higher.

Solid-fuel rockets are faster to shoot and harder to detect ahead of take-off, as well as cost-and fuel-efficient, causing less metal corrosion. They are easier to launch from a transporter erector launcher (TEL).

Should South Korea speed up related R&D projects, it would be possible for the nation to have multiple military recon satellites before the end of the 2020s, Kim said.

The military is seeking to upgrade ISR assets, in particular, as part of preparations for the "conditions-based" transition of wartime operational control from South Korea's ally.

"Through the revision (of the guidelines), I would like to say a systemic foundation to improve our space infrastructure has been created, and a path has been opened for the Korean-version New Deal to expand into space," he said, citing rapid growth of the global space industry. He was referring to the Moon Jae-in administration's digital and green initiative to create jobs and foster economic growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Seoul first signed the missile guidelines with Washington in 1979. The guidelines were last revised in 2017 to scrap a payload cap of 500 kilograms for South Korea's ballistic missiles with ranges of 800 kilometers.

Kim said the range limit remains in place but that the problem can be resolved "in due time" if necessary for military purposes.

This time, he said, South Korea focused on the space rocket issue.

He revealed some details of the negotiating process, an unusual move over a sensitive diplomatic issue.

Initially, he said, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs talked with the U.S. State Department's team on international security and nonproliferation, but there was little progress.

Moon then instructed the national security office at Cheong Wa Dae in October 2019 to handle the matter in a "top-down" approach. Kim had since led the negotiations primarily with the White House National Security Council.

He is known to have made unannounced visits to the U.S. last November and in February this year.

In addition, he discussed the issue in meetings with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris and Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who traveled to Seoul early this month.

Biegun was quoted as telling Kim during his latest trip here that the U.S. wants to "rejuvenate" the alliance.

"I replied that 'recalibrate' could be a more precise word to mean efforts to strengthen, upgrade and enhance it," Kim told reporters. "I think it was possible to revise missile guidelines in such a context."

Related Topics

Resolution Washington White House Vehicle Wa Progress Seoul Alliance South Korea United States North Korea February October November 2017 2019 2020 From Industry Jobs Satellites

Recent Stories

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

3 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

36 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

36 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

51 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.