UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Arrests 8 Suspected Internet Scammers With Links To N. Korean Hacker - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:54 PM

S. Korea Arrests 8 Suspected Internet Scammers With Links to N. Korean Hacker - Reports

South Korea's police and the National Intelligence Service have arrested eight members of a phishing ring suspected of conspiring with a North Korean hacker to obtain private bank user data and extort large amounts of money from clients, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) South Korea's police and the National Intelligence Service have arrested eight members of a phishing ring suspected of conspiring with a North Korean hacker to obtain private bank user data and extort large amounts of money from clients, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing officials.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the operation was facilitated by the Chinese law enforcement and four of the suspects were arrested in China in July. The other four were arrested after returning to South Korea due to COVID-19 in the period from January to June.

All eight are South Koreans in their 20s and 30s.

The authorities believe that they cooperated with a North Korean hacker who sourced client contact data from a private bank. They reportedly called the victims and convinced them to install a spyware that provided them with further information enough to contact the victims again pretending to be bank employees.

According to the report, citing police, they are suspected of stealing around 2 billion won ($1.8 million) from some 200 South Koreans via this scheme.

South Korean police are now reportedly after another Chinese-based member of the cell and the North Korean hacker himself.

Related Topics

Police China Bank South Korea North Korea Money January June July Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

22 minutes ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

33 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

41 minutes ago

ADX achieves 92.2% in disclosure compliance of 3rd ..

41 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.