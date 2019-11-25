UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea-ASEAN Startup Expo Opens For Biz Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea-ASEAN startup expo opens for biz partnership

South Korea and Southeast Asian countries on Monday opened a startup expo to promote bilateral business ties between their startups on the sidelines of the Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special summit

BUSAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea and Southeast Asian countries on Monday opened a startup expo to promote bilateral business ties between their startups on the sidelines of the Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special summit.

Some 3,000 government officials, businessmen and investors took part in the startup expo named ComeUp, which runs through Tuesday, at the BEXCO exhibition hall in Busan, 453 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

"To promote startups and foster them into small but strong business leaders, it is essential for Asian nations to increase a variety of exchanges and strengthen cooperation," SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun said in a statement.

South Korea's summit with the ASEAN in the southern port city of Busan is part of efforts to advance its signature New Southern Policy aimed at boosting bilateral ties with the regional bloc, an increasingly crucial partner due to its growth potential, rich resources and geopolitical strengths.

The Moon Jae-in government has put a focus on promoting startups as part of efforts to provide a level playing field to them in competition with their bigger rivals.

Related Topics

Business Busan Seoul South Korea Government Asia

Recent Stories

National U16 Three-Day Tournament to commence from ..

10 minutes ago

Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Ama ..

16 minutes ago

With 319,494 pilgrims Pakistan tops countries in p ..

17 minutes ago

3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings begins in Abu D ..

19 minutes ago

EGA signs agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea ..

19 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in separate road accidents i ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.