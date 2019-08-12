UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Capable Of Countering Missiles Tested By N. Korea - Presidential Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

S. Korea Capable of Countering Missiles Tested by N. Korea - Presidential Spokesperson

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The South Korean Armed Forces are capable of countering the short-range missiles that are now being tested by North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential administration said on Monday.

"Our armed forces are capable of countering North Korea's short-range missile with the help of Patriot missile defense systems," the spokesperson said, as quoted by KBS broadcaster.

According to him, Seoul possesses weapons similar to those tested by its neighbor.

"We are several steps ahead of North Korea. Reports saying that we are lagging behind in combat readiness are not true," the spokesperson added.

The remarks come amid repeated launches of what Seoul believes to have been short-range missiles by Pyongyang, which have increased in frequency over the past few weeks. North Korea has called the launches a warning against South Korean-US joint military drills, which began on August 5 and will last through August 20.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter expressed his readiness to start denuclearization negotiations with Washington as soon as the US-South Korea drills were over.

