S. Korea, China To Cooperate On East Asia Railway Community Initiative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has secured China's support for the East Asia Railway Community Initiative during his talks with Premier Li Keqiang, according to Cheong Wa Dae

CHENGDU, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in has secured China's support for the East Asia Railway Community Initiative during his talks with Premier Li Keqiang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

They had more than two hours of formal meeting and welcoming dinner in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Monday, a day before the opening of a trilateral summit involving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Moon mentioned the high-speed railway between the southwestern Chinese city and Europe.

Reconnecting inter-Korean roads and railways, and linking those with China and Europe as key logistical networks in Eurasia will serve as a foundation for a multilateral peace and security system, Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

The president asked China to become a partner in efforts to realize the East Asia Railway Community Initiative, she added.

Li replied that his government is willing to work together with South Korea on such a vision, Ko said.

He also reaffirmed China's support for dialogue between North Korea and the United States, and stressed that Beijing would continue a "positive role" through close communication with Seoul for peace on the peninsula.

With regard to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Li said China has left the door open for India to join it any time.

If the deal is signed next year and takes effect, it would inject "strong vigor" into the global economy, Li said.

In response, Moon suggested continued efforts "till the last minute" for India's participation in the RCEP.

