S. Korea Closes Gyms, Churches, Places of Entertainment For 15 Days Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The South Korean authorities recommended citizens to stay at their homes, refrain from religious and other mass meetings unless absolutely necessary and called for the shutdown of gyms and entertainment facilities amid COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on COVID-19, it is recommended to close all institutions "with a high risk of group infection," such as gyms, places of religious gatherings, clubs, entertainment centers, dance clubs, from March 22 to April 5. Local authorities can also close karaoke, computer clubs and supplementary education establishments.

Violators of the ban will face a fine of three million won (about $2300), as well as will be obliged to cover all costs for treatment and disinfection if any COVID-19 case is found in a facility.

"Citizens are advised to cancel or reschedule meetings, meals out, trips to events, and to refrain from leaving their homes for 15 days, except visits to hospitals, shops to purchase essential goods and places of work. Go straight home after work. Entrepreneurs should avoid a work environment with close contacts between people by introducing remote working, flexible schedule, and changing working time," the headquarters said in a statement.

Numerous countries around the world also shut down airports and restrict air services due to COVID-19. Thus, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered Airports Corporation of Vietnam to temporarily stop receiving international flights, while Pakistan banned all international flights until April 4. The Turkish authorities, in turn, significantly expanded the list of countries, flights from which are suspended.

In Bangkok, the authorities closed all shopping malls except grocery supermarkets until April 12 as part of efforts to combat the COVID19 coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt announced on Saturday the closure of all churches for a period of two weeks amid the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 286,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,900 fatalities.