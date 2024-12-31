Open Menu

S. Korea Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Impeached President Yoon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:40 AM

S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said Tuesday, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule this month, plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

He was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament over the action, but a constitutional court ruling is pending on whether to confirm the impeachment.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.

The conservative leader faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Investigators probing Yoon over his declaration of martial law requested the warrant Monday after the suspended president failed to report for questioning a third time.

"The reason for the warrant is that there is a concern that the individual may refuse to comply with summons without justifiable reasons, and there is sufficient probable cause to suspect the commission of a crime," a Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) official told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The warrant is valid until January 6," the official said, adding that Yoon could be held at a police station or the Seoul detention center.

Yoon's lawyer called the arrest warrant for the impeached president "illegal and invalid", saying investigators lacked the authority to probe the president.

"The arrest warrant and search and seizure warrant issued at the request of an agency without investigative authority are illegal and invalid," a statement sent to AFP by lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said.

Related Topics

Corruption Martial Law Police Station Parliament Seoul South Korea North Korea January May Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

9 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

9 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

9 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

9 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

9 hours ago
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

9 hours ago
 Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

9 hours ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

9 hours ago
 Bird collisions are cause of many global air accid ..

Bird collisions are cause of many global air accidents: expert

9 hours ago
 UN chief urges decisive action to confront global ..

UN chief urges decisive action to confront global crises in New Year message

9 hours ago
 Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at Uni ..

Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From World