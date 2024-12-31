Open Menu

S. Korea Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Impeached President Yoon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached and suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said on Tuesday, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule on December 3, plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

He was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament over the action but a constitutional court ruling is pending on whether to confirm the impeachment.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant... were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.

The conservative leader faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Investigators probing Yoon over his declaration of martial law requested the warrant on Monday after he failed to report for questioning a third time.

"There is a concern that the individual may refuse to comply with summons without justifiable reasons," a Corruption Investigation Office official told reporters on Tuesday.

The official said there was "sufficient probable cause" to suspect the commission of a crime, with the warrant valid until January 6 and Yoon likely to be held at the Seoul detention centre.

Yoon's lawyer called the warrant "illegal and invalid", saying investigators lacked the authority to probe the president.

"The arrest warrant and search and seizure warrant issued at the request of an agency without investigative authority are illegal and invalid," a statement sent to AFP by lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said.

He said his client was not guilty of insurrection, adding there was no intention of disrupting "the constitutional order" or to stage "an uprising".

Yoon Suk Yeol's lawyers also said they would apply for a court injunction to invalidate the warrant.

Investigators also raided the army's Counterintelligence Command offices on Tuesday and indicted two top commanders on charges they said were linked to insurrection and abuse of authority.

Related Topics

Corruption Army Martial Law Parliament Lawyers Seoul South Korea North Korea January May December Criminals Top Court

Recent Stories

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

20 minutes ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

20 minutes ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

35 minutes ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

35 minutes ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

13 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

13 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

13 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World