S. Korea Court To Rule Friday On President Yoon Impeachment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) South Korea's Constitutional Court will issue its long-awaited ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment Friday, months after he was suspended for declaring martial law.
The court has held weeks of impeachment hearings to determine whether to officially remove Yoon from office, after he was impeached by lawmakers over his short-lived suspension of civilian rule.
"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025 at the Constitutional Court," the court said in a statement Tuesday.
The Constitutional Court has until June to decide his fate but it has typically issued rulings within weeks for past presidential impeachment cases.
The court has taken longer over the case than expected, giving rise to a surge in speculation with some suggesting the justices must be experiencing intense disagreements.
For Yoon to be removed from office, at least six of the court's eight justices must vote in favour.
Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans have been rallying for and against Yoon every weekend in central Seoul.
Yoon, a former prosecutor, was detained in January on insurrection charges but was released in early March on procedural grounds. He has remained defiant throughout and blamed a "malicious" opposition.
He is also the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case, facing charges of insurrection over the martial law bid.
- Fresh elections? -
South Korea has been roiled for months by Yoon's declaration of martial law on December 3, which also shocked world allies.
If the Constitutional Court decides to formally dismiss the president, it would trigger elections in 60 days -- which opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is currently frontrunner to win.
An appeals court last week overturned an election law conviction against Lee, potentially clearing the way for him to mount a presidential campaign.
But if it is reinstated on appeal before the election, he will be stripped of his parliamentary seat and barred from running for office for five years, including the next presidential vote.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said the ruling on Lee may have appeared "to many Koreans to be reading the political tea leaves".
"This is the judiciary trying to unwind the lawfare of the past three years to allow South Korea's political crisis to be resolved by an election rather than by the courts."
In a separate case, the Constitutional Court last week dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president -- a role he took after the president was suspended for declaring martial law.
Experts said the ruling did not have a direct legal correlation with the pending decision on Yoon's impeachment, as it was not focused on the legality of martial law itself.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From World
-
Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in same month5 minutes ago
-
China ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine war, FM tells Russian state media5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam slashes duties on range of imports to head off US tariffs5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea court to rule Friday on President Yoon impeachment5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to hold minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead6 minutes ago
-
Trump threatens $9 bn in Harvard funding over 'anti-Semitism'6 minutes ago
-
Far-right leaders rally around France's Le Pen after poll ban6 minutes ago
-
Celtics, Thunder power toward NBA playoffs, Lakers shoot down Rockets6 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches private astronauts on first crewed polar orbit6 minutes ago
-
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn6 minutes ago
-
'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country16 minutes ago
-
Desperate Rohingya mark Eid in Indonesia limbo16 minutes ago