UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Cuts Growth Forecast To Lowest In Decade

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:53 AM

S. Korea cuts growth forecast to lowest in decade

South Korea's central bank on Friday cut its growth forecast for this year to two percent, which would be the weakest rate in a decade as the economy is battered by trade disputes

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):South Korea's central bank on Friday cut its growth forecast for this year to two percent, which would be the weakest rate in a decade as the economy is battered by trade disputes.

The world's 11th-largest economy is highly dependent on international commerce but is grappling with the fallout of a prolonged China-US trade dispute and embroiled in a spat of its own with neighbouring Japan.

The Bank of Korea cut its 2019 growth forecast from 2.2 percent to two percent, governor Lee Ju-yeol, told reporters, also trimming its prediction for next year to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent.

The two percent figure would be the slowest expansion since 2009, when the country posted 0.8 percent growth in the wake of the global economic crisis.

In a statement the BOK said exports were facing continuing "sluggishness", while domestic consumption growth had also weakened.

The numbers bring the BOK's forecasts into line with the International Monetary Fund.

The US-China trade war has heightened global economic uncertainty while South Korea and Japan have been at loggerheads over wartime history, with Tokyo in July tightening export controls on three chemicals essential to South Korean tech companies such as Samsung.

An easing of the dispute between Beijing and Washington would see global investment rise and "contribute to an increase in our exports", governor Lee said, but added that would not be enough on its own to ensure strong economic momentum.

The central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low 1.25 percent in an effort to prop up growth, having announced two cuts already this year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in came to office in May 2017 with an economically unorthodox policy of "income-led growth", promising to jump-start expansion through a series of labour-friendly policies such as wage increases.

But expansion has since been slipping.

Related Topics

World Governor Exports Washington Bank Beijing Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea May July 2017 2019 Samsung Bank Of Khyber Commerce From

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Plans to Increase Oil Production ..

2 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem takes oath for reappointment as fede ..

9 minutes ago

Japan ex-PM Nakasone who boosted ties with US dies ..

6 minutes ago

Colombia protest leaders push Duque on dialogue

6 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Fires Anti-Tank, Supersoni ..

6 minutes ago

Omani Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Has Consensus to ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.