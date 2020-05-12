UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Delays Resuming Work Of Schools Due To Risk Of 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:24 PM

S. Korea Delays Resuming Work of Schools Due to Risk of 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Ministry

South Korea has postponed the start of the transition from online learning to school attendance from May 13 to May 20 due to concerns related to a possible new COVID-19 outbreak, the country's Education Ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) South Korea has postponed the start of the transition from online learning to school attendance from May 13 to May 20 due to concerns related to a possible new COVID-19 outbreak, the country's education Ministry said.

"The Education Ministry announces that the start of school attendance classes for students in the third grade of high school (12th academic level) has been postponed from May 13 to May 20, and the start of other classes has also been postponed for a week," the ministry said in a statement, noting that that start of offline classes might be rescheduled again depending on the epidemiological situation.

In the course of three weeks, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea stood at around 10, with most of them being imported from abroad.

On May 6, no new cases were registered. However, a spike of infections has recently been recorded and is believed to be linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On May 9, health authorities recorded 18 new cases of the disease, 17 of them linked to the clubber. On May 10 and 11 the daily increase was 34 and 35 cases respectively. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city due to the new spike.

Over the past 24 hours, South Korea's number of confirmed cases has risen by 27 to 10,900, and the death toll increased by two to 258. �

