Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:39 PM
South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Do-hoon Lee on Wednesday urged Pyongyang to respond to President Moon Jae-in's offer for inter-Korean talks before US President Donald Trump comes to Seoul next week
"My government also stands ready to do what needs to be done. In this regard, I urge North Korea to respond to President Moon's outstanding invitation to hold an inter-Korean summit, if possible, before President Trump visits Korea next week," Lee said.