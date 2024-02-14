S. Korea Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Cuba
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM
South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba by exchanging official letters in New York
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba by exchanging official letters in New York, Yonhap news agency said Wednesday.
