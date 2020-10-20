UrduPoint.com
S. Korea, EU Seek To Boost Cooperation On 'Green New Deal'

Environment officials of South Korea and the European Union on Tuesday discussed expanding cooperation on Seoul's plan for a "Green New Deal," the environment ministry said

The discussions, the second of their kind, took place during a virtual meeting led by Ahn Se-chang, a ministry official overseeing climate change policy, and Astrid Schomaker of the European Commission's Directorate General for the Environment.

The Green New Deal is a government-wide project being pushed by Seoul to achieve sustainable growth through eco-friendly policies.

The ministry said the two sides shared the latest developments related to the plan and focused on expanding it to the global level, including at the second P4G summit, which South Korea plans to host next year.

P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a public-private initiative aimed at tackling climate change and other sustainable development goals.

