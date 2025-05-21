Open Menu

S. Korea, France To Boost Cultural Ties Ahead Of 140th Anniv. Of Treaty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

S. Korea, France to boost cultural ties ahead of 140th anniv. of treaty

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) South Korea and France have agreed to expand cultural exchanges ahead of next year's 140th anniversary of a treaty of friendship and commerce that established their formal diplomatic ties.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon signed a letter of intent with his French counterpart, Rachida Dati, on cultural cooperation at the French Culture Ministry headquarters in Paris on Tuesday (local time), Yu's ministry said Wednesday.

Signed June 4, 1886, the Treaty of Friendship and Commerce between Korea and France was the first modern agreement between Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and France. It was also the fifth such treaty Joseon signed with a Western power to establish diplomatic relations.

"Korea and France are friends who have steadily maintained their relations despite changes in the international political landscape since they signed the treaty," Yu said at the signing ceremony, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop cooperative systems between institutions in the fields of culture, arts and heritage. They will also collaborate on production, performances and exhibitions, and promotional efforts in those areas.

In addition, the two sides will expand cooperation and exchanges in cultural industries, such as film, audiovisual content and games while promoting broader collaboration in the protection, preservation, management and accessibility of cultural, intangible and natural heritage.

They also agreed to prepare a range of events together to mark the anniversary, including a special celebration and programs related to South Korea's role as the guest of honor at the Paris Book Fair.

South Korea will also hold a Korea cultural festival in major French cultural hub cities, including Tours, Nantes, Montpellier and Toulouse, in cooperation with local governments and cultural institutions, officials said.

"With the recent popularity of Korean popular culture like K-pop and the drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' in France, there are many areas for cooperation," Yu said. "Through the signing of this letter of intent for cultural cooperation, we plan to promote a variety of cultural exchange events that will be felt by the people of both nations."

