S. Korea, Germany to expand cooperation in hydrogen, AI sectors

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea and Germany will explore ways to expand cooperation in the hydrogen energy and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, the science ministry said Tuesday.

At the science and industry joint committee teleconference with Germany's Federal Ministry of education and Research, Seoul and Berlin concurred on the need for closer tie-ups in cutting-edge areas going forward, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Hydrogen is touted as a clean energy source that has the potential to replace fossil fuel, with headway in AI likely to open new horizons for whole new industries.

They also exchanged views on closer cooperation in mobile telecommunications and finding treatments for various degenerative illnesses.

The two agreed to increase funding for so-called two-plus-two joint research programs from 150,000 Euros (US$170,000) for a project per year to 200,000 euros, the ministry said.

The joint program involves South Korean and German private companies, universities and laboratories working together on specific research projects.

South Korea and Germany will also work to promote energy conversion and the development of very lightweight industrial materials.