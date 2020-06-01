S. Korea Has Another Faith-Related COVID-19 Cluster in Seoul Metropolitan Area - Reports

South Korea faces another COVID-19 cluster linked to churches in the greater Seoul area, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) South Korea faces another COVID-19 cluster linked to churches in the greater Seoul area, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The country has confirmed a total of 11,503 cases, including 35 new ones, with the death toll at 271.

According to the outlet, 23 cases in the Seoul metropolitan area have been traced to 13 small churches in the city of Incheon, to the west of the capital, and the Gyeonggi-do province that surrounds Seoul.

In February, South Korea discovered a major COVID-19 cluster tied to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus religious group, which accounted for a majority of cases at the early stage of the epidemic.