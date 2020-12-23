S. Korea Introduces 5G Technology to Screen for COVID-19 at Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) South Korea has deployed cutting edge 5G computing technology to screen potential coronavirus disease patients at Incheon International Airport near Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

The airport will use an AI system supported by mobile edge computing technology, which is designed to allow data processing close to end users by operating on local data centers without relying on technologies like cloud networks or large data centers. According to the country's science ministry, the system will look for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms or those who do not wear masks at the airport's arrival and departure halls.

It is also said to be capable of sending autonomous robots to conduct disinfection.

SK Telecom, the country's major wireless telecommunication operator, is reported to have installed millimeter-wave band 5G base stations, equipped with the company's SAPEON X220 AI chip, to operate the service.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 52,550 coronavirus cases, including 739 fatalities.