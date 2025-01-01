S. Korea Investigators Vow To Execute Yoon Arrest Warrant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) South Korean investigators said Wednesday they would execute an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law by the deadline on January 6, as the impeached leader's supporters rallied outside his residence.
Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was suspended from office by lawmakers over his attempt to subvert civilian rule last month, have been camped outside the compound where he has been holed up for weeks, fending off investigators' efforts to question him.
The Corruption Investigation Office requested the warrant after Yoon failed to report for questioning a third time, but it has been unclear whether they could execute it as the Presidential Security Service have previously refused to comply with search warrants.
CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said Wednesday the warrant would be executed "within the deadline," which is on Monday, January 6.
"We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police and personnel in preparation," he told reporters.
He also warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.
"We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties," he said.
Anyone doing this "could be prosecuted under charges of abuse of authority interfering with the exercise of rights and obstruction of official duties by special means," he added.
Yoon's legal team described the arrest order as "illegal and invalid" and have pledged to apply for an injunction to nullify it, and the suspended leader's supporters have staged rallies to decry the warrant.
Police were sent to the area in large numbers and could be seen yelling at protesters to keep in line, but a route in and out of Yoon's residence remained clear.
Live video showed protestors -- pro-Yoon on one side, anti-Yoon the other -- shouting at each other with police in the middle.
South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers -- in 2000 and 2004 due to party members and supporters blocking police from entering for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.
- Staff resign -
Yoon has been stripped of his presidential duties by parliament and faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
On Wednesday, the majority of Yoon's remaining staff -- including his chief of staff, senior secretaries and special advisors -- all tendered their resignations to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.
The suspended president declared martial law in an unannounced televised address, saying it was aimed at eliminating "anti-state elements" but lawmakers rushed to parliament to vote it down.
At the same time, heavily armed troops stormed the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter.
A constitutional court will rule whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment.
The turmoil deepened late last week when Yoon's replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills for investigations into his predecessor.
Choi took office on Friday and found himself thrust immediately into a disaster with the Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday that claimed 179 lives.
On Tuesday, Choi appointed two new judges to the constitutional court hearing Yoon's impeachment -- meeting a key demand of the opposition.
