UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea-Japan Feud Opens Region To Security Challenges From China, Russia - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

S. Korea-Japan Feud Opens Region to Security Challenges From China, Russia - Pentagon

A unilateral decision by South Korea to terminate a military intelligence sharing pact with Japan leaves northeast Asia vulnerable to security challenges from China, Russia and North Korea, Assistant US Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Randall Schriver said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A unilateral decision by South Korea to terminate a military intelligence sharing pact with Japan leaves northeast Asia vulnerable to security challenges from China, Russia and North Korea, Assistant US Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Randall Schriver said on Wednesday.

"The only winners when Japan and Korea feud are our competitors," Schriver told the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We only have to look at the recent patrol by Russian and Chinese aircraft as a direct challenge to our three countries and an attempt to take advantage of the current frictions."

In a tense confrontation last month involving aircraft from South Korea, Japan, Russia and China, Seoul claimed to have fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft over the Sea of Japan - an account that was disputed by Moscow.

Japan backed up South Korea's claims, saying Tokyo had sent fighter jets to intercept the Russian aircraft and that two Chinese bombers had joined the Russian airplanes.

"Historical disputes animosities and political disagreements [between South Korea and Japan] should be kept separate from shared vital military and security cooperation," Schriver said.

The feud began with South Korea demanding payments from former colonial ruler Japan in a dispute that predates World War II. The standoff escalated into a trade war followed by South Korea's decision to scrap a 2016 agreement to share military intelligence with Japan without the United States as a go-between.

The United States fears the end of intelligence sharing reflects "serious misapprehension" by the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in regarding security challenges in northeast Asia from China, Russia and North Korea, Schriver said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea 2016 World War From Agreement Share Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market launches FinTech Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Role of police is acknowledged by the society; IGP ..

4 minutes ago

Boeing Seeks More Presence in Russian, CIS Markets ..

4 minutes ago

500 protests, hundreds injured in IOK lockdown: go ..

4 minutes ago

Tests of MC-21 Aircraft With Russia-Made Engine Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50 cabins, kiosks demolished in anti-encroach ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.