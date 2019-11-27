Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea, and they have been escorted, at certain stages, by South Korean and Japanese fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea, and they have been escorted, at certain stages, by South Korean and Japanese fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces have conducted scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea. During the flight, the long-range aircraft were accompanied by Su-35S fighters and an A-50 airborne warning and control system aircraft of the Aerospace Forces," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, noting that at certain stages of the flight the Tu-95MS were escorted by South Korea's F-15 and F-16 fighters, and Japan's F-2 fighter.

The flight lasted over 10 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Russia's long-range aircraft conduct flights regularly, in compliance with international rules of airspace usage, and without breaching the borders of other countries, the ministry stressed.