UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, Japan Fighters Escort Russia's Tu-95 Flying Over Neutral Waters- Russia Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:12 PM

S. Korea, Japan Fighters Escort Russia's Tu-95 Flying Over Neutral Waters- Russia Ministry

Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea, and they have been escorted, at certain stages, by South Korean and Japanese fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea, and they have been escorted, at certain stages, by South Korean and Japanese fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces have conducted scheduled flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea. During the flight, the long-range aircraft were accompanied by Su-35S fighters and an A-50 airborne warning and control system aircraft of the Aerospace Forces," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, noting that at certain stages of the flight the Tu-95MS were escorted by South Korea's F-15 and F-16 fighters, and Japan's F-2 fighter.

The flight lasted over 10 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Russia's long-range aircraft conduct flights regularly, in compliance with international rules of airspace usage, and without breaching the borders of other countries, the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Russia China Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on re- ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Hashmi says next 48 hours are important

48 minutes ago

Twenty-Six Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Is ..

2 minutes ago

Standard Turkish citizens in Albania arrive home

4 minutes ago

Palace Museum joins WTA in building World Tourism ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.