SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The long-fraught ties between South Korea and Japan are plunging to a new low, as their intractable historical issues are bleeding into the economic domain, with voices for reconciliation drowned out by domestic politics, nationalism and mutual distrust.

On Monday, Tokyo blindsided Seoul by announcing that it would tighten restrictions on several key chemical exports to South Korea in an apparent response to last year's Supreme Court rulings here against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.

The retaliatory measure aggravated tensions in the already acrimonious relationship long plagued by historical and territorial feuds stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula -- and left observers scratching their heads over the latest flare-up.

"It's one of the worst chapters of the bilateral ties given that it is quite rare for one side to take such a specific, concrete policy step against the other, while in the past, the neighbors had just squabbled over their thorny issues," Park Won-gon, a professor of international politics at Handong Global University, said.

While announcing the export control measure, Tokyo's industry ministry said that "it must be said that the relations of trust between Japan and South Korea have been significantly harmed" -- an indication that the step is related to the historical issue.

Tokyo has protested the South's top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor. It insists that all reparation issues were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord aimed at normalizing bilateral relations.

The top court, however, recognized victims' individual rights to claim damages, while the government in Seoul maintains that it can't step into civil litigation under a democratic constitution that guarantees the separation of the executive, judicial and legislative powers.

After Tokyo's requests for diplomatic talks over the issue and then for the formation of an arbitration panel, Seoul recently proposed that South Korean and Japanese firms form a joint fund to compensate the victims. But Tokyo turned it down.

Japan's decision to tighten the export curbs drew sharp criticism as it overshadowed Saturday's declaration of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka that called for a "free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment." In response to the decision, Seoul's Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo vowed on Monday to take "necessary" steps, including filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

But in an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun published Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Tokyo's decision is in compliance with the WTO rules and unrelated to free trade principles.

In a reflection of their frosty ties, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Abe failed to arrange a bilateral summit during the G-20 gathering after their brief handshake just for photo ops.

The Osaka forum served as a stark reminder of the current status of the troubled relationship and represented a lost opportunity for both countries to set the mood for reconciliation through summitry, observers pointed out.