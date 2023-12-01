S. Korea, Japan sign 10-bln-USD currency swap deal

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) South Korea and Japan on Friday signed a bilateral currency swap deal worth 10 billion U.S. dollars for three years, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Under the agreement, both sides will be allowed to swap their domestic currencies in exchange for the U.S.

dollars of up to 10 billion dollars from each other in times of need for three years.

It was a follow-up measure after a meeting in June between finance ministers of the two countries.

The BOK said in a statement that the currency swap deal, which aims to strengthen and complement other financial safety nets, will further deepen financial cooperation between the two countries and contribute to regional and global financial stability.