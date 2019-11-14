UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, Japan To Hold Working Meeting On Friday Ahead Of Military Pact Expiry - Seoul

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

S. Korea, Japan to Hold Working Meeting on Friday Ahead of Military Pact Expiry - Seoul

South Korea and Japan will hold a working-level meeting on Friday as the bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact is set to expire next week, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) South Korea and Japan will hold a working-level meeting on Friday as the bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact is set to expire next week, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In late August, Seoul announced the decision to not prolong the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), set to end on November 23. The move was a response to Japan's decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, implementing stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea. Washington has repeatedly called on its allies not to quit the military pact with Tokyo.

"Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, will have the South Korea-Japan director-level consultations with Shigeki Takizaki, director-general for the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, to discuss the issues of mutual interest in Tokyo in the morning of November 15 (Friday)," the ministry's press release read.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that Seoul could mull overturning its ruling to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo if the latter stops curbing exports to South Korea.

"Our government's position remains unchanged that if Japan withdraws unfair retaliatory measures and friendly relations between the two countries are restored, various measures can be reconsidered, including GSOMIA," Choi Hyun-soo told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the agreement the two countries signed in 1965 had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

Related Topics

Exports Washington Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea August November World War All Government Agreement Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

5 minutes ago

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

23 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

29 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

52 minutes ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

53 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, han ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.