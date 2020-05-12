UrduPoint.com
S. Korea, Japan, US To Hold Security Talks On May 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Senior defense officials of South Korea and the United States will hold online talks to address cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other security issues, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the parties will discuss the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, ways to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The talks were initially set to take place in Japan but were moved to an online format due to the current epidemiological situation.

South Korea will be represented by Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan, Japan by the head of Defense Ministry's defense policy bureau, Akihiro Tsuchimichi, and the United States will be represented by acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey.

The trilateral forum has been held annually since 2008.

