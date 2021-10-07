UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Launches New Rescue Submarine Capable Of Operating In Deep Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) South Korea has launched a cutting-edge new rescue submarine capable of operating in the deep sea regardless of weather conditions, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the navy.

The launch ceremony of the 5,600-tonne vessel, dubbed Ganghwado, took place at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

shipyard in Okpo on the island of Geoje, some 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of Seoul.

Ganghwado was built under the Auxiliary Submarine Rescue Ship (ARS-II) project launched in 2015 and is the second vessel of its kind to conduct rescue, underwater research, and recovery missions.

The first such vessel, the 3,200-tonne Cheonghaejin, was commissioned in late 1996.

