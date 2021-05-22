S. Korea Leader Says Most Urgent Common Task With US Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) South Korea and the United States' most urgent task is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

"The most urgent common task that our two countries must undertake is achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon said during remarks at the White House on Friday.

Moon added that Biden supports intra-Korean dialogue and cooperation.