S. Korea likely to sign air service agreement with Georgia this year

South Korea is likely to sign an air service agreement with Georgia this year, an official has said, a move that would open a new route to the South Caucasus country

Last year, the two countries initialed the deal and have since embarked on domestic procedures, which could be done in the coming months.

South Korea and Georgia "are expected to sign the agreement" this year said the official handling the issue. She did not provide a specific time frame.

Once the deal is signed, aviation authorities of the two countries are set to ink a separate memorandum of understanding on air service that would handle traffic rights and code-share programs, another official said.

Direct flights between South Korea and Georgia could add to the traveling convenience of South Koreans.

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said it is not time to set up plans as traffic rights have yet to be addressed.

Asiana Airlines Inc. said it will consider whether to launch a new service to Georgia once the air service agreement is signed.