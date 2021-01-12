UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea May Soon Seal Deal To Purchase Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

S. Korea May Soon Seal Deal to Purchase Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

South Korea is in the final stages of talks with US biotechnology company Novavax to purchase its vaccine against the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) South Korea is in the final stages of talks with US biotechnology company Novavax to purchase its vaccine against the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, the East Asian nation may have the vaccine delivered by the second quarter of the year for about 10 million people.

Novavax and the South Korean SK Bioscience Co. signed a development and supply deal back in August.

Seoul has so far secured COVID-19 vaccines from four pharmaceutical companies � AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen � and the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX for 56 million people.

Novavax announced in late December that it was going to start phase 3 clinical trials in the United States and Mexico.

It has also conducted different phases of scientific trials in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia.

Related Topics

World Australia Company United Kingdom South Africa South Korea United States North Korea Mexico May August December Media From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

20 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

20 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

22 minutes ago

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernment ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.