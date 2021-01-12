S. Korea May Soon Seal Deal to Purchase Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

South Korea is in the final stages of talks with US biotechnology company Novavax to purchase its vaccine against the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources

According to the media outlet, the East Asian nation may have the vaccine delivered by the second quarter of the year for about 10 million people.

Novavax and the South Korean SK Bioscience Co. signed a development and supply deal back in August.

Seoul has so far secured COVID-19 vaccines from four pharmaceutical companies � AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen � and the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX for 56 million people.

Novavax announced in late December that it was going to start phase 3 clinical trials in the United States and Mexico.

It has also conducted different phases of scientific trials in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia.