Open Menu

S. Korea Military Warns Of More Trash-filled Balloons From North

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

S. Korea military warns of more trash-filled balloons from North

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) More trash-filled balloons from North Korea are expected to litter the South from Saturday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang began its campaign to punish its neighbour.

North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying bags of trash -- including waste batteries, cigarette butts and what appeared to be manure -- from Tuesday night to Wednesday, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, which condemned the move as "low-class" and inhumane.

Pyongyang has defended the move, saying the "sincere gifts" were retaliation for balloons full of propaganda against Kim Jong Un's rule sent northwards by activists in the South.

From Saturday, "north winds are forecasted, so the release of balloons carrying waste from the North to the South is expected", an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and if such balloons are launched, an announcement will be made to the media," the official said, advising the public to refrain from touching the balloons if spotted and to report them to authorities.

The announcement by the JCS came a day after Pyongyang fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korea also attempted to jam GPS signals for a third consecutive day on Friday but it did not hinder any military operations in the South, Seoul's military said.

Seoul's unification ministry condemned Pyongyang's latest provocations, calling them "irrational and nonsensical".

The moves "clearly reveal the true nature and level of the North Korean regime to the world", it said.

Seoul "will take all measures that North Korea will find difficult to bear" if Pyongyang does not cease such activities, the ministry said.

We "sternly warn that all responsibility for any subsequent situations will lie entirely with North Korea", it said.

Related Topics

World Pyongyang Seoul North Korea Kim Jong Media All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

39 minutes ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

2 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

16 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

16 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

16 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

16 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

16 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

16 hours ago

More Stories From World