S. Korea military warns of more trash-filled balloons from North

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) More trash-filled balloons from North Korea are expected to litter the South from Saturday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang began its campaign to punish its neighbour.

North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying bags of trash -- including waste batteries, cigarette butts and what appeared to be manure -- from Tuesday night to Wednesday, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, which condemned the move as "low-class" and inhumane.

Pyongyang has defended the move, saying the "sincere gifts" were retaliation for balloons full of propaganda against Kim Jong Un's rule sent northwards by activists in the South.

From Saturday, "north winds are forecasted, so the release of balloons carrying waste from the North to the South is expected", an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and if such balloons are launched, an announcement will be made to the media," the official said, advising the public to refrain from touching the balloons if spotted and to report them to authorities.

The announcement by the JCS came a day after Pyongyang fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korea also attempted to jam GPS signals for a third consecutive day on Friday but it did not hinder any military operations in the South, Seoul's military said.

Seoul's unification ministry condemned Pyongyang's latest provocations, calling them "irrational and nonsensical".

The moves "clearly reveal the true nature and level of the North Korean regime to the world", it said.

Seoul "will take all measures that North Korea will find difficult to bear" if Pyongyang does not cease such activities, the ministry said.

We "sternly warn that all responsibility for any subsequent situations will lie entirely with North Korea", it said.