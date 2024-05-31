S. Korea Military Warns Of More Trash-filled Balloons From North
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) More trash-filled balloons from North Korea are expected to litter the South from Saturday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang began its campaign to punish its neighbour.
North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying bags of trash -- including waste batteries, cigarette butts and what appeared to be manure -- from Tuesday night to Wednesday, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, which condemned the move as "low-class" and inhumane.
Pyongyang has defended the move, saying the "sincere gifts" were retaliation for balloons full of propaganda against Kim Jong Un's rule sent northwards by activists in the South.
From Saturday, "north winds are forecasted, so the release of balloons carrying waste from the North to the South is expected", an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.
"We are closely monitoring the movements of the North Korean military and if such balloons are launched, an announcement will be made to the media," the official said, advising the public to refrain from touching the balloons if spotted and to report them to authorities.
The announcement by the JCS came a day after Pyongyang fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.
North Korea also attempted to jam GPS signals for a third consecutive day on Friday but it did not hinder any military operations in the South, Seoul's military said.
Seoul's unification ministry condemned Pyongyang's latest provocations, calling them "irrational and nonsensical".
The moves "clearly reveal the true nature and level of the North Korean regime to the world", it said.
Seoul "will take all measures that North Korea will find difficult to bear" if Pyongyang does not cease such activities, the ministry said.
We "sternly warn that all responsibility for any subsequent situations will lie entirely with North Korea", it said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From World
-
Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud'9 minutes ago
-
Israel pummels Gaza as troops push into central Rafah9 minutes ago
-
Yemen rebels threaten 'escalation' as US, UK strikes said to kill 1619 minutes ago
-
NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia29 minutes ago
-
Iraq hangs eight convicted of 'terrorism': sources39 minutes ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again59 minutes ago
-
US allowing strikes on Russia huge 'boost', Ukraine says59 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai59 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai1 hour ago
-
Xochitl Galvez: from candy seller to Mexican presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Strike threat over football calendar with players at 'breaking point'1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-82 hours ago