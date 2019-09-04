UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Mulling Imports Of Russian Chemicals To Replace Curbed Supplies From Japan - KRBC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

S. Korea Mulling Imports of Russian Chemicals to Replace Curbed Supplies From Japan - KRBC

Alentina Shvartsman - Seoul is planning to expand its trade and economic cooperation with Russia in supplies of fine chemicals and materials after Japan curbed its exports to South Korea amid trade dispute, Korea-Russia Business Council (KRBC) President Johng Ho Park told Sputnik in an interview

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Alentina Shvartsman - Seoul is planning to expand its trade and economic cooperation with Russia in supplies of fine chemicals and materials after Japan curbed its exports to South Korea amid trade dispute, Korea-Russia business Council (KRBC) President Johng Ho Park told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the official, the tensions between Japan and South Korea were likely to last long.

"At the moment, in my opinion, Korea expects to expand trade and economic cooperation with Russia. In particular, we expect strategic cooperation between the two countries in the field of fine chemicals, new materials and information technologies, in particular on a list of 1,000 various materials, parts and equipment that have come under export restrictions," the council president said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He pointed out that the South Korean government had decided to allocate $6 billion in state funding and $1.6 billion in private investment to find replacements for materials that could no longer be supplied from Japan.

"As I know, fundamental science is very well-developed in Russia. In particular, the industry of fine chemicals and materials is developing due to progress in the petrochemical industry. Moreover, Russia has high-quality human resources in the field of [information and communications technology] ICT ... Russia and Korea have enough capabilities for developing an economic synergy," he concluded.

On July 1, Japan announced restrictions on exports of certain chemical materials to South Korea that are vital for manufacturers of semiconductors and displays. It also removed Seoul from its white list of preferred trading partners.

These decisions are widely seen as a tit-for-tat response to the 2018 decision of the Supreme Court of South Korea suggesting that Japanese companies should pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

More Stories From World

