S. Korea Opposition Leader Ends Hunger Strike Over Declining Health - Liberty Korea Party

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) South Korean opposition leader and chairman of the conservative Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn has terminated his eight-day hunger strike due to his worsening health condition upon the recommendation of doctors and family members, party spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said on Friday.

"Chairman Hwang has stopped fasting at the strong recommendation of his family, doctors and party officials who fear his deteriorating health. He began to eat thin rice gruel from yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and is recovering his heath," Jun said in the statement, as cited by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Hwang began the strike on November 20. He demanded that the country's leadership reverse its decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan (GSOMIA) and withdraw two controversial bills that propose electoral reform and the establishment of an anti-corruption investigative agency.

Despite the South Korean authorities agreeing to extend the GSOMIA on November 22, the opposition leader continued his hunger strike. He collapsed in his tent near the office of President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Wednesday and was then delivered to Severance Hospital.

Earlier in September, Hwang and a few members of his opposition party shaved off their hair in another protest action.

Other opposition parties in South Korea have criticized Hwang's actions as an attempt to divert attention from the problems in his own party.