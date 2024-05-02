S. Korea Parliament Approves New Probes Into Crowd Crush, Marine's Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) South Korea's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up a new probe into a deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush which left more than 150 mostly young people dead.
Tens of thousands of people had gathered on October 29, 2022, to enjoy the first post-pandemic holiday celebrations in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district.
But the night turned deadly when revellers poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, with a lack of effective crowd control measures leading to a crowd crush in which 158 people died and hundreds were injured.
The parliament -- which is controlled by the opposition who secured a landslide victory in April legislative elections -- passed the bill in a bipartisan manner with 256 votes in favour, three abstentions, and no opposing votes.
President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a similar bill that had been passed without the support of his party in January.
This time, the parties reached a compromise by amending the earlier bill to remove direct investigative power from the nine-member panel looking at the disaster, a task which could last up to 15 months.
The bill to establish a fresh probe follows the convictions of two former senior police officers in February for destroying evidence linked to the crush -- the first police officials to be sentenced over the disaster.
Kim Kwang-ho, the former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, is on trial facing professional negligence charges.
The ex-police chief denied wrongdoing, telling the court on Monday: "Instead of seeking a scapegoat, real preventive measures should be carried out", broadcaster JTBC reported.
District-level officials have been prosecuted over the disaster, but no high-ranking members of the government have resigned or faced prosecution, despite criticism from victims' families over a lack of accountability.
