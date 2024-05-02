Open Menu

S. Korea Parliament Approves New Probes Into Crowd Crush, Marine's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

S. Korea parliament approves new probes into crowd crush, marine's death

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) South Korea's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up a new probe into a deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush which left more than 150 mostly young people dead.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered on October 29, 2022, to enjoy the first post-pandemic holiday celebrations in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district.

But the night turned deadly when revellers poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, with a lack of effective crowd control measures leading to a crowd crush in which 158 people died and hundreds were injured.

The parliament -- which is controlled by the opposition who secured a landslide victory in April legislative elections -- passed the bill in a bipartisan manner with 256 votes in favour, three abstentions, and no opposing votes.

President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a similar bill that had been passed without the support of his party in January.

This time, the parties reached a compromise by amending the earlier bill to remove direct investigative power from the nine-member panel looking at the disaster, a task which could last up to 15 months.

The bill to establish a fresh probe follows the convictions of two former senior police officers in February for destroying evidence linked to the crush -- the first police officials to be sentenced over the disaster.

Kim Kwang-ho, the former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, is on trial facing professional negligence charges.

The ex-police chief denied wrongdoing, telling the court on Monday: "Instead of seeking a scapegoat, real preventive measures should be carried out", broadcaster JTBC reported.

District-level officials have been prosecuted over the disaster, but no high-ranking members of the government have resigned or faced prosecution, despite criticism from victims' families over a lack of accountability.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Parliament Died Young Seoul South Korea January February April October From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

26 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

31 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

37 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From World