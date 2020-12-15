S. Korea Plans to Get COVID-19 Vaccines Starting Q1 Next Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) South Korea plans to begin acquiring COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter of 2021, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

According to the agency, the prime minister mentioned, during a government meeting on vaccine procurement earlier in the day, that the government would set up a plan so that prepurchased vaccines could be acquired in the first quarter of the year.

Chung promised to personally oversee the country's immunization program from procurement to vaccination and promised that the government would do everything to deliver already-secured vaccines as soon as possible.

So far, the Asian country's government has reached agreements on the COVID-19 vaccine supply with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna, as well as secured doses for up to 44 million people.