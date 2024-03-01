S. Korea police raid medical association office over walkout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) South Korean police said they raided the offices of the Korean Medical Association on Friday, as the government contends with a doctors' strike that has led to chaos in hospitals.

Nearly 10,000 junior doctors -- about 80 percent of the trainee workforce -- walked off the job last week. They are protesting against government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society.

The government had set a February 29 deadline for medics to resume work or face potential legal consequences, including suspension of their medical licences and arrest.

Only 565 doctors had resumed work by the deadline, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The mass work stoppage has taken a toll on hospitals, prompting the government to raise its public health alert to the highest level.

Around half of the surgeries scheduled at 15 major hospitals have been cancelled since last week, according to the health ministry.

Under South Korean law, doctors are restricted from striking, and the government this week requested police investigate people connected to the stoppage.

Police in Seoul confirmed a raid on the Korean Medical Association (KMA) on Friday.

The health ministry also posted on its website the back-to-work orders for 13 trainee doctors, leaving their licence numbers and parts of their Names visible.

"We would like to inform you that refusing to comply with the order to commence work without justifiable reasons may result in disciplinary action and criminal prosecution," the order said.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said in a statement released Friday: "We express our gratitude for the wise decision of the trainee doctors who have returned to the patients' side."

The KMA said its members were "enraged" by the raid and said they would continue "resisting and raising voices".

"Doctors will have to make every effort to be recognised as a free citizen in South Korea," spokesman Joo Soo-ho said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that we may cause to the public during this process."