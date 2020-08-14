S. Korea Recorded Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day for 1st Time Since Late July -KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 103 to 14,873 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since late July, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The previous daily increase of more than 100 new cases was recorded by South Korea on July 25, when 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

On August 13, the country reported about 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of 103 new cases, 85 resulted from the internal transmission and 18 are imported ones.

The death toll stands at 305 people, while the number of recovered people has increased by 46 to 13,863.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 754,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.