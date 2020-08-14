UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Recorded Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day For 1st Time Since Late July -KCDC

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

S. Korea Recorded Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day for 1st Time Since Late July -KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 103 to 14,873 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since late July, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The previous daily increase of more than 100 new cases was recorded by South Korea on July 25, when 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

On August 13, the country reported about 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of 103 new cases, 85 resulted from the internal transmission and 18 are imported ones.

The death toll stands at 305 people, while the number of recovered people has increased by 46 to 13,863.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 754,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World South Korea March July August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

8 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

9 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.