S. Korea Records Biggest Daily Increase In Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since March 11 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

S. Korea Records Biggest Daily Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases Since March 11 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 166 to 15,039 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since March 11, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

South Korea has been witnessing a new spike in the number of the coronavirus cases within the last several days: the country reported 56 new cases on Thursday and 103 on Friday.

Out of 166 new cases, 155 resulted from the internal transmission and 11 are imported ones. Seoul has confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, while the nearby province of Gyeonggi 67 more.

The death toll stands at 305 people, while the number of recovered people has increased by 38 to 13,901.

The South Korean government is currently considering a possible boost of quarantine measures in Seoul and some neighboring areas.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 763,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

