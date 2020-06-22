UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Records Less Than 30 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours For 1st Time Over 1 Month - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:00 AM

S. Korea Records Less Than 30 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time Over 1 Month - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) South Korea has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, after over three weeks with daily increases exceeding 30, the total count has grown to 12,438, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

On Sunday, the KCDC reported 48 new positive COVID-19 tests, which was a sharp drop from the previous day's 67.

According to the KCDC, 11 of the new cases result from internal transmission, and six others were imported.

Five cases were recorded in Seoul, and Gyeonggi ” the most populous province ” accounts for six cases.

As 13 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 10,881, or 87.5 percent of all the cases recorded since the start of the outbreak, the KCDC said. The death toll stands at 280, with no new fatalities registered. Over 1.18 million people across South Korea have been tested the KCDC said.

