S. Korea Registers 11 Possible Cases of Side Effects After Remdesivir Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Health officials in South Korea have registered 11 possible cases of COVID-19 patients suffering side effects after undergoing treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir, domestic media outlets reported on Friday.

The Yonhap news agency cited data provided by Seoul's Drug Safety Ministry, which appeared to show that three patients suffered from an acute increase in liver enzymes, and two others developed ventricular contractions.

Other side effects included vomiting, hives, and the development of a skin rash, the agency cited the ministry as saying.

Remdesivir, which is produced by US firm Gilead Sciences under the brand name Veklury, was initially developed to treat Ebola but has subsequently been touted as a treatment for COVID-19.

After his positive test for the coronavirus disease, medical professionals said that US President Donald Trump would receive a five-day course of the antiviral drug.

The World Health Organization on Thursday said that during trials, remdesivir had shown little effect in reducing COVID-19 patient mortality or hospitalization time.