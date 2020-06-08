UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Registers 38 New COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Tally Rises To 11,814 - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

S. Korea Registers 38 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Tally Rises to 11,814 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) South Korea recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases across the country in the past day that marks a decrease from 57 new infections the day before, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, adding that the total number of cases in the country reached 11,814.

Out of 38 new cases, 33 resulted from the internal transmission, according to the center. Twenty-two new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul, eight in the province of Gyeonggi, four in the city of Incheon and one in Daegu among others.

KCDC noted that a total of 10,563 people recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 273.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered.

