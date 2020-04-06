S. Korea Registers 47 New COVID-19 Cases, Fewest Daily Number Since February - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) South Korea has confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is down by 34 from the previous day, marking the fewest daily number since the drastic outbreak of the disease in February, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, there are now 10,284 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, 186 patients have died from the disease. The day before the death toll stood at 183.

In the past 24 hours, over 130 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea. The total number of recovered individuals in the country now stands at 6,598, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).