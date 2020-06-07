S. Korea Registers 57 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 11,776 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 57 to 11,776 over the past day, marking the second consecutive day the daily increment is above 50, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Previous reports indicated that the day before, the tally rose by 51 to 11,719.

Out of 57 new cases, 53 resulted from the internal transmission, according to the center. Twenty-seven new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul, 19 in the province of Gyeonggi, and 6 in the city of Incheon among others.

KCDC noted that a total of 10,552 people recovered from the disease. The death toll has not changed over the past day and stands at 273 people.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered.