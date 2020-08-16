UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Registers Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since March - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:20 AM

S. Korea Registers Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Since March - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) South Korea has registered a record number of COVID-19 cases since March, 279, bringing the overall number to 15,318, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the daily increase was at 166.

This is the largest spike of cases since March 8, when the COVID-19 tally increased by 367.

According to the KCDC, 141 cases have been registered in Seoul and another 96 in the Gyeonggi province.

The recent increase is explained by the virus spreading via churches and trading facilities.

