S. Korea renews calls for summit with Japan on sidelines of G-20 gathering

South Korea's foreign ministry made another call Thursday for a summit with Japan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka next week, cataloguing an array of issues for bilateral consultations, including North Korea's denuclearization

With the G-20 summit about a week away, Seoul and Tokyo have yet to announce whether President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet bilaterally amid tensions over the thorny issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.

"While pursuing a wise resolution of the history issues based on truths and justice, we have many issues for the leaders to discuss through their summit," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "We are always open to such consultations." Speculation has persisted that Tokyo remains negative about the bilateral summit on the margins of the G-20 summit due to diplomatic friction over South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year against Japanese firms over forced labor.

Seoul recently proposed creating a joint fund from South Korean and Japanese firms to compensate the victims. But Tokyo immediately rejected it, demanding the formation of an arbitration commission to address the issue.

South Korea argues that it honors the court rulings that recognized victims' individual rights to claim damages and that it cannot intervene in civil litigation.

Japan maintains that all compensation-related issues have been settled under a 1965 bilateral accord that normalized bilateral relations after its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.