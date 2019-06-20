UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Renews Calls For Summit With Japan On Sidelines Of G-20 Gathering

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

S. Korea renews calls for summit with Japan on sidelines of G-20 gathering

South Korea's foreign ministry made another call Thursday for a summit with Japan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka next week, cataloguing an array of issues for bilateral consultations, including North Korea's denuclearization

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korea's foreign ministry made another call Thursday for a summit with Japan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka next week, cataloguing an array of issues for bilateral consultations, including North Korea's denuclearization.

With the G-20 summit about a week away, Seoul and Tokyo have yet to announce whether President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet bilaterally amid tensions over the thorny issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.

"While pursuing a wise resolution of the history issues based on truths and justice, we have many issues for the leaders to discuss through their summit," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "We are always open to such consultations." Speculation has persisted that Tokyo remains negative about the bilateral summit on the margins of the G-20 summit due to diplomatic friction over South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year against Japanese firms over forced labor.

Seoul recently proposed creating a joint fund from South Korean and Japanese firms to compensate the victims. But Tokyo immediately rejected it, demanding the formation of an arbitration commission to address the issue.

South Korea argues that it honors the court rulings that recognized victims' individual rights to claim damages and that it cannot intervene in civil litigation.

Japan maintains that all compensation-related issues have been settled under a 1965 bilateral accord that normalized bilateral relations after its 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Supreme Court Osaka Tokyo Seoul Japan North Korea All From Court

Recent Stories

Putin Refutes Claims of Russian Occupation of Donb ..

8 minutes ago

Lebanon may hold conference on Syrian refugees' re ..

8 minutes ago

Shiekh Rashid calls on PM, discusses matters of Pa ..

8 minutes ago

Australia make sound start against Bangladesh afte ..

8 minutes ago

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh forms high powered committee ..

8 minutes ago

Iranian parliamentary delegation exchanges views w ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.