S. Korea Renews Plans to Leave Military Deal if Japanese Export Curbs Continue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) South Korea may change its decision to postpone the expiration of a bilateral military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan if Tokyo continues to apply export restrictions against Seoul, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

South Korean officials have long been threatening to unilaterally leave the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), signed in 2016, amid the Tokyo-Seoul trade row. This past year, Seoul announced plans to allow the agreement with Tokyo to expire. However, under significant pressure from Washington, South Korea announced in November that it would not be leaving the deal, although Japanese export curbs may once again jeopardize the bilateral agreement.

"We urge the Japanese government again to remove the export restrictions against us as soon as possible," the agency cited an anonymous source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The source added that Seoul's position towards leaving GSOMIA was contingent on Tokyo's next step, the agency reported.

On February 5, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a press conference that Seoul has every right to review its decision to remain a part of the GSOMIA.

Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo heightened this past year in the wake of a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court decision that ordered several Japanese companies to pay reparations for their use of forced labor during World War II.

In response, Japan announced on July 1 that it would restrict exports of particular chemicals and components vital to South Korea's technological industry. Two months later, Japan removed South Korea from its export "whitelist," adding further restrictions on roughly 1,000 items, which prompted Seoul to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in September.

As part of the ongoing tit-for-tat measures between the two countries, Tokyo on Monday raised a second complaint to the WTO over alleged South Korean government subsidies provided to its domestic shipbuilding industry.